Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Goes through portions of practice
Rubio (quad) was a partial participant in Friday's practice, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
The Jazz don't play until Sunday, so Rubio still has some time to get healthy ahead of Game 1 against the Rockets. More information may arrive Saturday. It's possible Rubio ends up as a game-time call.
