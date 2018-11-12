Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Good to go Monday
Rubio (back) will play Monday against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio was dealing with back spasms coming into the day, but the expectation all along was that he'd play. Expect the veteran to be available for his usual workload Monday.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Expected to play Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Shoots the ball well in Friday's victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hands out 12 assists in Wednesday's victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Uninspiring effort Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Bounces back from poor opener•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Quiet in season opener with one point•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country