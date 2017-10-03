Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hands out four assists Monday
Rubio recorded three points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four assists, one rebound and one block across 19 minutes during Monday's 108-84 preseason victory over the Sydney Kings.
Monday marked a relatively typical game for Rubio -- excelling as a distributor while struggling to shoot. The Jazz are likely hoping a change of scenery will help Rubio's game, but it's looking like more of the same so far. Over his six seasons, the point guard has yet to average more than 11.1 points per game and shoot over 40.2 percent from the field.
