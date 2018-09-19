Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Healthy for camp

Rubio (hamstring) has been fully healthy since mid-summer and won't face any restrictions during training camp, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

Rubio ended the past season on the sideline after pulling his left hamstring in Game 6 of the Jazz's first-round series with the Thunder. The injury resulted in him missing the entirety of the Jazz's five-game series with the Rockets in the second round, resulting in Donovan Mitchell shifting over to point guard for those contests. Now back to full strength, Rubio should reclaim a starting role in his second season in Utah. The 27-year-old saw his assists drop to a career-worst 5.3 per game in 2017-18, but he made strides as a shooter and scorer, averaging a personal-best 13.1 points per game while drilling 1.2 three-pointers per contest at a respectable 35.2 percent clip.