Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hits 20-point mark again Monday

Rubio supplied 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds and four steals across 34 minutes in Monday's 104-89 win over the Mavericks.

Rubio continues to feature an improved shot, one that's led to career-bests in scoring (15.7) and field-goal percentage (43.0). The 27-year-old is also sporting his best figure in the rebounding category (4.9) since the 2014-15 campaign, even as his assists have suffered a slight downturn. The veteran point guard's bump in usage and improved offense are keeping his fantasy prospects high in all formats at the moment.

