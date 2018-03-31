Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Late scratch Friday

Rubio is dealing with a sore left hamstring and has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Grizzlies.

Rubio wasn't listed on the injury report earlier Friday, so he ends up as a surprising last second scratch by the Jazz. It doesn't sound like anything overly serious, however, and he'll now have a few extra days off ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Timberwolves. Royce O'Neal will pick up the start in Rubio's place, though it will likely be Donovan Mitchell who spends the most time on the ball. Along with O'Neal, Dante Exum is a candidate for added run in the backcourt.