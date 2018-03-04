Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Leads team in assists in Saturday's win

Rubio posted 10 points (4-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and four steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 98-91 win over the Kings.

Despite an off-night of shooting, Rubio was a stellar contributor in every other category, which helped boost his fantasy totals. Rubio's now the unquestioned starter at the point, but he's volatile in every category except assists. He will help you out as a fourth guard in seasonal formats but carries a modicum of risk in DFS scenarios.