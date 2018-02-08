Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Leads team with 29 points
Rubio finished with 29 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and three steals in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 92-88 victory over the Grizzlies.
Rubio kept on rolling, powering his way to another 29 points. He has been simply outstanding over the past two weeks and appears to be a completely different player to the one we were watching throughout November and December. He has now scored in double-figures in nine of his last ten games while also upping his assist numbers to 7.1 per game. His efficiency is through the roof and together with his new found confidence, he is delivering the kind of performances owners had been hoping for when they drafted him. Donovan Mitchell has cooled down the last two games and it will be interesting to see how they work together once Mitchell is fully recovered from his illness.
