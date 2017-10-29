Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Leads Utah to a solid victory
Rubio registered 21 points (6-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in Saturday's 96-81 victory over the Lakers.
Rubio put up a season-high 21 points on Saturday, helping the Jazz to a comfortable victory. Rubio has had a terrific start to his career in Utah, appearing to have formed an instant connection with his teammates. He finished last season with an offensive outburst, and has carried that form through his first six games. Rubio has also been excellent on the defensive end, averaging 1.8 steals per contest. His turnovers are going to be a slight negative on his output, but his other numbers should more than make-up for this.
