Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Locked in during win

Rubio (neck) totaled 27 points (11-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 27 minutes in the Jazz's 133-112 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Listed as a game-time decision coming in, Rubio shook off any neck discomfort he may have felt to post his second-highest scoring total of the campaign on 68.8 percent shooting. The veteran point guard has been especially hot from distance lately with a 48.0 percent success rate over the last five games, which has helped lead to a trio of 20-point efforts. Despite the recent success, Rubio's offensive contributions have been a bit hard to trust, but he's now averaging a solid 13.9 points over 13 November contests.