Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Matches season high in scoring
Rubio recorded 28 points (10-13 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 28 minutes during Monday's 121-94 loss to the Pacers.
Rubio matched his season high in scoring while enjoying by far his best shooting night of the campaign. Fantasy owners will have to hope this is a sign of things to come for Rubio, who has mostly struggled from the field this season after breaking out in 2017-18. With that being said, Rubio has now reached double figures in scoring in four consecutive contests, including 48 points combined during the last two tilts.
