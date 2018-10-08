Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Mixed bag over 24 minutes in win
Rubio totaled 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and four steals across 24 minutes in the Jazz's 123-112 preseason win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Rubio has now posted a sub-30.0 percent success rate in three of four exhibitions, although he's drained multiple three-pointers in three straight preseason games. The eight-year veteran displayed unprecedented offensive prowess last season and saw his assists take a tumble as a result, a trend that will be interesting to track coming into this season. One aspect of Rubio's overall outlook that doesn't seem to be in question is the health of his hamstring, as he's averaging 20.0 minutes per game over four preseason contests without setbacks.
