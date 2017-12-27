Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Musters two points in loss

Rubio collected two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven assists, six rebounds and two steals across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 loss to the Nuggets.

Rubio has now shot 30.0 percent or worse in five of his last six games. The seven-year veteran continues to make up for his spotty offensive production with serviceable numbers in the rebounding, assist and steals categories. However, it's worth noting that the 4.9 dimes he came into Tuesday's game averaging is by far a career low, even as his 11.4 points per contest rank as a high-water mark.