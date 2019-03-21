Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Narrowly misses double-double
Rubio finished with 12 points (1-2 FG, 10-10 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and a steal across 20 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Knicks on Wednesday.
Rubio missed a double-double by only one assist in Wednesday's win, handing out nine assists. He likely would have gotten it had he played more than 20 minutes, but the Jazz didn't need him in a game they easily controlled. Rubio is a great fantasy option if you're looking for assists and steals, but he doesn't offer much in the way of scoring.
