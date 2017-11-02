Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Nears career-high point total in OT win
Rubio tallied 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime win against the Trail Blazers.
Rubio's stat line was decidedly atypical for a player who's traditionally made his living off setting up teammates for scoring opportunities. The roles were reversed Wednesday, as the veteran point guard put the offense on his shoulders, draining a clutch three-pointer from the top of the arc with 30.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Jazz a seven-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Rubio's point total came just short of his career-high 33 points he tallied last season against the Lakers and his assist total was a career low, illustrating how much of an outlier performance he generated. The 27-year-old has been much better offensively since arriving in Utah, however, as his 17.5 points per game, 43.7 percent shooting and 37.2 percent success rate from three-point range are all career bests.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hits 20-point mark again Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Leads Utah to a solid victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Drops 11 dimes in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 16 in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Dishes 10 assists again Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Drops 10 dimes in victory•
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.