Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Nears career-high point total in OT win

Rubio tallied 30 points (8-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 112-103 overtime win against the Trail Blazers.

Rubio's stat line was decidedly atypical for a player who's traditionally made his living off setting up teammates for scoring opportunities. The roles were reversed Wednesday, as the veteran point guard put the offense on his shoulders, draining a clutch three-pointer from the top of the arc with 30.9 seconds left in overtime to give the Jazz a seven-point lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Rubio's point total came just short of his career-high 33 points he tallied last season against the Lakers and his assist total was a career low, illustrating how much of an outlier performance he generated. The 27-year-old has been much better offensively since arriving in Utah, however, as his 17.5 points per game, 43.7 percent shooting and 37.2 percent success rate from three-point range are all career bests.