Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Offensive downturn in loss
Rubio provided six points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one steal across 26 minutes in the Jazz's 121-88 loss to the Pacers on Monday.
Rubio's shooting took a notable dive Monday, leading to his poorest scoring total since Oct. 31. The veteran point guard did partly make up for his struggles with a strong night as a facilitator, as he dished out his highest number of assists since Nov. 7. Rubio seems to be good for an occasional clunker on the scoreboard every few games, but his typically reliable production elsewhere often help him to a serviceable final line.
