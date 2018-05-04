Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Officially out for Game 3

Rubio (hamstring) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 against the Rockets, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Earlier in the week, there was a glimmer of hope that Rubio would make enough progress to be able to return for Game 3, but he'll ultimately miss a third consecutive contest as the Jazz look to take a 2-1 lead at home. The veteran point guard was on the floor at shootaround Friday morning, but he was limited to shooting work as the team continues to exercise caution with his hamstring. Expect the Jazz to again go with Royce O'Neale in place of Rubio in the starting five, with Donovan Mitchell taking on even more primary ball-handling responsibilities.