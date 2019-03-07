Jazz's Ricky Rubio: One point shy of double-double
Rubio provided nine points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Pelicans.
Rubio has seen his minutes increase from 20 to 26 to 28 over these last three bouts after missing one due to a hamstring injury. He has handed out 18 dimes across these last two contests (both versus the Pelicans) while swiping seven steals in the last three. Still, he hasn't reached double figures in scoring since rejoining the lineup, combining for 18 points in the last three matchups.
More News
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...