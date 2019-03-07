Jazz's Ricky Rubio: One point shy of double-double

Rubio provided nine points (3-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 win over the Pelicans.

Rubio has seen his minutes increase from 20 to 26 to 28 over these last three bouts after missing one due to a hamstring injury. He has handed out 18 dimes across these last two contests (both versus the Pelicans) while swiping seven steals in the last three. Still, he hasn't reached double figures in scoring since rejoining the lineup, combining for 18 points in the last three matchups.