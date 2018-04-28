Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out for Game 1, could be out 10 days
Rubio (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. It's possible he misses up to 10 days, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Rubio injured his hamstring during Friday's Game 6 victory, forcing him out of the contest after just seven minutes of action. The injury is apparently giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of action for Game 1 of the second round, meaning the Jazz will be without their starting point guard. As a result, it's possible Donovan Mitchell slides down from shooting guard to point guard, opening up a spot for a bench player to assume a starting role. Two likely candidates for that job are Alec Burks and Royce O'Neale. It's also possible Joe Ingles slides down to shooting guard, with Jae Crowder being inserted into the starting five. More information on what coach Quin Snyder's approach may be could emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Exits with hamstring injury•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another double-double in Game 5 loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Triple-doubles in Game 3 win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts well-rounded line in win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Gets four steals Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....