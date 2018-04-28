Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out for Game 1, could be out 10 days

Rubio (hamstring) is out for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. It's possible he misses up to 10 days, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Rubio injured his hamstring during Friday's Game 6 victory, forcing him out of the contest after just seven minutes of action. The injury is apparently giving him enough discomfort to keep him out of action for Game 1 of the second round, meaning the Jazz will be without their starting point guard. As a result, it's possible Donovan Mitchell slides down from shooting guard to point guard, opening up a spot for a bench player to assume a starting role. Two likely candidates for that job are Alec Burks and Royce O'Neale. It's also possible Joe Ingles slides down to shooting guard, with Jae Crowder being inserted into the starting five. More information on what coach Quin Snyder's approach may be could emerge following Sunday's morning shootaround.