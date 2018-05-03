Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out for Game 2

Rubio (hamstring) is out for Wednesday's Game 2 against the Rockets.

Rubio will miss another game as he continues to deal with a hamstring injury suffered earlier in the postseason. Royce O'Neale will continue to start in his place. It was initally reported that he could miss 10 days, meaning Rubio should be considered for questionable for Game 3 at this time.

