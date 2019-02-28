Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out Thursday

Rubio (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Nuggets, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.

Rubio was forced to exist Wednesday's game against the Clippers early due to hamstring tightness, and now the injury will cost the point guard at least one game. Unfortunately for the Jazz, Raul Neto (hamstring) is also out, which leaves Utah without a healthy true point guard on their roster. As a result Donovan Mitchell will draw the start at point guard and likely be in store for a heavy minutes load.