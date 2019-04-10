Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Out vs. Clips

Rubio (quad) will not play in Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio is nursing a bruised quad, and the Jazz will play it safe as they head into the postseason. A number of other Utah regulars will be sidelined, including Raul Neto and Donovan Mitchell, so expect Grayson Allen to see extended run in the backcourt.