Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Overcomes injury, plays 29 minutes

Rubio (finger) finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 139-105 win over the Spurs.

Rubio sprained his right index finger during the contest but was able to return to action after briefly receiving treatment on the sideline. The lopsided score more so than the injury affected Rubio's playing time, as his 29 minutes actually tied Rudy Gobert for the most of any player from either side. Rubio, who is rolling over his last three games to the tune of 16.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 treys and 1.7 steals per contest, shouldn't face any restrictions in the Jazz's next matchup Thursday with the Rockets.