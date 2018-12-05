Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Overcomes injury, plays 29 minutes
Rubio (finger) finished with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 139-105 win over the Spurs.
Rubio sprained his right index finger during the contest but was able to return to action after briefly receiving treatment on the sideline. The lopsided score more so than the injury affected Rubio's playing time, as his 29 minutes actually tied Rudy Gobert for the most of any player from either side. Rubio, who is rolling over his last three games to the tune of 16.0 points, 6.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 treys and 1.7 steals per contest, shouldn't face any restrictions in the Jazz's next matchup Thursday with the Rockets.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.