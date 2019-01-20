Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Participates fully in practice

Rubio (hamstring) participated fully in practice Sunday, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

It's a step in the right direction for the point guard as he continues to recover from a right hamstring strain which he suffered Jan. 7 against Milwaukee. A more detailed injury report regarding Rubio's status for Monday's game will most likely surface later in the day Sunday.

