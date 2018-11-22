Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Pitches in 13 points during loss

Rubio supplied 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Jazz's 119-110 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Rubio was a bit off with his shot, but he managed to generate enough offense to post his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. Rubio has also stepped up his efforts as a facilitator over the last pair of contests, dishing out six and seven assists, respectively. The veteran point guard also has multiple threes in three straight games as he continues to fill out the stat sheet on the majority of nights.