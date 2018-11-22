Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Pitches in 13 points during loss
Rubio supplied 13 points (4-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in the Jazz's 119-110 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.
Rubio was a bit off with his shot, but he managed to generate enough offense to post his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. Rubio has also stepped up his efforts as a facilitator over the last pair of contests, dishing out six and seven assists, respectively. The veteran point guard also has multiple threes in three straight games as he continues to fill out the stat sheet on the majority of nights.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.