Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays 22 minutes in return

Rubio finished with six points (1-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 114-97 victory over the Suns.

Rubio returned to action Wednesday after missing two games with a hip injury. He played just 22 minutes, although, a minutes restriction was in place as a means of easing him back into the rotation. Rubio has been disappointing, on the whole, this season and that doesn't appear likely to change anytime soon. He is still worth holding onto in standard formats but owners should temper their expectations moving forward.