Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays first half in Sunday's win
Rubio (hamstring) totaled nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 18 minutes in Sunday's 112-97 win over the Lakers.
Rubio made good on his stated intention to take the floor, but he was limited to just the first half apparently as a precautionary measure. The veteran point guard was efficient and effective while he was out there, and with the Jazz's playoff berth now secured, it's quite possible that head coach Quin Snyder affords him a pair of rest days over the final two games of the regular season in an effort to get him fully healthy for the first round of the playoffs.
