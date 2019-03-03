Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays just 20 minutes in return

Rubio tallied just six points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in 20 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 victory over Milwaukee.

Rubio returned after missing just one game with a hamstring concern, playing just 20 minutes in the impressive victory. The playing time was likely by design as the Jazz take it easy with their star point-guard. It was also an unfavorable matchup for Rubio against the size of the Bucks. He appeared to come through unscathed and should be good to go Monday when the Jazz host the Pelicans.