Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays the thief with five steals in win

Rubio posted 22 points (8-14 FG 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 win over the Mavericks.

Rubio's forte has been in the assists department but he gave Joe Ingles that honor tonight. Rubio instead showed off an impressive stroke from beyond the arc and an overall excellent night of shooting to go along with his five steals, which was a season-high for the guard. Rubio has recorded double-doubles (two with 10 rebounds) in three of his last five games and looks to keep things humming against the Spurs in the second game of a back-to-back against the Spurs on Friday.