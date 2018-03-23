Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays the thief with five steals in win
Rubio posted 22 points (8-14 FG 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) five rebounds, three assists and five steals in 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-112 win over the Mavericks.
Rubio's forte has been in the assists department but he gave Joe Ingles that honor tonight. Rubio instead showed off an impressive stroke from beyond the arc and an overall excellent night of shooting to go along with his five steals, which was a season-high for the guard. Rubio has recorded double-doubles (two with 10 rebounds) in three of his last five games and looks to keep things humming against the Spurs in the second game of a back-to-back against the Spurs on Friday.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 23 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Will play Saturday vs. Kings•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Another full stat line Thursday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts double-double in Friday's win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts well-rounded line versus Pacers•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...