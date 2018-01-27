Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts all-around stat line Friday
Rubio poured in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 97-93 victory over the Raptors.
Not known for being a sharpshooter, Rubio has been quietly seeing an uptick in his percentage from beyond the arc as of late. If he can improve on that aspect of his game while retaining his assist capabilities, Rubio could help lead the Jazz offense and thus, post solid stat lines on nightly basis.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Flirts with triple-double Saturday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Musters two points in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Collects double-double Thursday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scoreless over 27 minutes in win•
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...