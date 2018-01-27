Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts all-around stat line Friday

Rubio poured in 14 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 97-93 victory over the Raptors.

Not known for being a sharpshooter, Rubio has been quietly seeing an uptick in his percentage from beyond the arc as of late. If he can improve on that aspect of his game while retaining his assist capabilities, Rubio could help lead the Jazz offense and thus, post solid stat lines on nightly basis.