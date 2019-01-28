Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts another strong performance
Rubio had 18 points (8-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 30 minutes Sunday against the Timberwolves.
Rubio was held to just six points in 23 minutes during Friday's game, but he responded well from a poor showing by knocking down 57.1 percent of his field goals in a 125-111 victory in Minnesota. The 6-4 point guard saw the most playing time since suffering a hamstring injury Jan. 7, and he once again found success both scoring and distributing the basketball. Rubio is averaging 10.6 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.0 helpers over his last four games.
