Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts double-double in Friday's win
Rubio recorded 15 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 95-78 win over the Grizzlies.
Rubio turned in his eighth double-double of the campaign, just one more than he delivered in his worst season (2014-15), which was cut short after just 22 appearances. Rubio's assist numbers have dropped off substantially with the Jazz, as he has shared playmaking responsibilities with Joe Ingles and rookie Donovan Mitchell, among others. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old point guard is averaging career highs in scoring and field-goal percentage. Moreover, Rubio will likely remain aggressive down the stretch, as he has a shot to make the playoffs for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts well-rounded line versus Pacers•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Leads team in assists in Saturday's win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 14 points in loss•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Struggling since return to action•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Under minutes restriction Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Available to play Friday•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...