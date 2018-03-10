Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts double-double in Friday's win

Rubio recorded 15 points (3-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), 10 rebounds, and five assists in 31 minutes during Friday's 95-78 win over the Grizzlies.

Rubio turned in his eighth double-double of the campaign, just one more than he delivered in his worst season (2014-15), which was cut short after just 22 appearances. Rubio's assist numbers have dropped off substantially with the Jazz, as he has shared playmaking responsibilities with Joe Ingles and rookie Donovan Mitchell, among others. Nevertheless, the 27-year-old point guard is averaging career highs in scoring and field-goal percentage. Moreover, Rubio will likely remain aggressive down the stretch, as he has a shot to make the playoffs for the first time in his career.