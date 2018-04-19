Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts well-rounded line in win
Rubio posted 22 points (6-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 win over the Thunder.
Rubio came through with a terrific all-around performance, leading the team in assists while finishing second in scoring. He was especially effective from beyond the arc, knocking down more treys than the rest of his teammates combined. He upped his production across the board from a lackluster series opener and will be a crucial part of his club's attempt to take its first lead at home on Saturday.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Gets four steals Sunday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Co-leads team in scoring Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Sees limited minutes again Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Plays first half in Sunday's win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Intends to play Sunday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Sunday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....