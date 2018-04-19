Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts well-rounded line in win

Rubio posted 22 points (6-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 102-95 win over the Thunder.

Rubio came through with a terrific all-around performance, leading the team in assists while finishing second in scoring. He was especially effective from beyond the arc, knocking down more treys than the rest of his teammates combined. He upped his production across the board from a lackluster series opener and will be a crucial part of his club's attempt to take its first lead at home on Saturday.