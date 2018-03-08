Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Posts well-rounded line versus Pacers
Rubio scored 18 points (8-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go along with seven rebounds, six assists and three steals across 33 minutes during Wednesday's 104-84 win over the Pacers.
Rubio was atypically aggressive at the offensive end in this one, leading the team in shot attemptswhile posting his highest scoring total in exactly a month. He also totaled his second highest rebounding total in that same span and was effective as a distributor. Rubio seems unlikely to post scoring numbers of this nature consistently, but he remains a solid contributor with a secure role.
