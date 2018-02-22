Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Practices Thursday, questionable for Friday
Rubio (hip) was back at practice Thursday and is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Trail Blazers, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After sitting out Wednesday's practice, this is an encouraging update for Rubio and obviously means there's a chance he's cleared in time for Friday's contest. That said, the Jazz are heading into a back-to-back set, so there's a chance the team could take a cautious approach with their point guard and hold him out once again. Look for another update on Rubio following Friday's morning shootaround and if he were to be cleared, Royce O'Neale would likely head to the bench and see a role reduction.
