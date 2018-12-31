Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Probable for Tuesday

Rubio (back/knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

Rubio missed Saturday's win over the Knicks due to back and knee issues, but it sounds like the point guard will be back in action Tuesday after getting a few days to rest and recover. The 28-year-old, who is averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season, figures to immediately reclaim his starting role once he's cleared to return.