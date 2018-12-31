Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Probable for Tuesday
Rubio (back/knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Rubio missed Saturday's win over the Knicks due to back and knee issues, but it sounds like the point guard will be back in action Tuesday after getting a few days to rest and recover. The 28-year-old, who is averaging 12.7 points, 6.3 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game this season, figures to immediately reclaim his starting role once he's cleared to return.
More News
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...