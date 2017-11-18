Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Probable Saturday vs. Magic

Rubio (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Magic, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Rubio missed Friday's game against the Nets due to Achilles soreness, though that has seemingly subsided significantly. More word on his status should arrive closer to tipoff. But, if he's able to play, it would likely mean fewer minutes for Raul Neto. Rubio has struggled over his past five outings, posting just 8.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.