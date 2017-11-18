Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Probable Saturday vs. Magic
Rubio (Achilles) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Magic, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Rubio missed Friday's game against the Nets due to Achilles soreness, though that has seemingly subsided significantly. More word on his status should arrive closer to tipoff. But, if he's able to play, it would likely mean fewer minutes for Raul Neto. Rubio has struggled over his past five outings, posting just 8.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.0 steals per contest.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Ruled out Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable with Achilles soreness•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Fills out stat sheet in win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Nears career-high point total in OT win•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Hits 20-point mark again Monday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Leads Utah to a solid victory•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...