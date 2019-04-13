Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Probable Sunday

Rubio (quad) was a full participant in Saturday's practice, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports. He is probable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Rockets.

This is a good sign for Rubio's potential Game 1 availability against the Rockets. Since March, he's averaging 10.8 points, 6.5 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 24.1 minutes.

