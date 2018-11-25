Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Probable Sunday
Rubio (neck) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
It's unknown when exactly the injury happened but Rubio is listed as probable for Sunday's contest with neck soreness. If Rubio can't give it a go against the Kings, Dante Exum will likely be given the starting nod at point guard.
More News
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...