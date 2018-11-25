Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Probable Sunday

Rubio (neck) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

It's unknown when exactly the injury happened but Rubio is listed as probable for Sunday's contest with neck soreness. If Rubio can't give it a go against the Kings, Dante Exum will likely be given the starting nod at point guard.

More News
Our Latest Stories