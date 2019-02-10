Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Productive in win

Rubio totaled 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 27 minutes in the Jazz's win over the Spurs on Saturday.

Rubio contributed six rebounds and six assists to go along with an efficient scoring effort in Saturday's win. He won't always put up big numbers in the scoring department, but Rubio's ability to dish and grab boards gives him a high fantasy floor.