Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Friday

Rubio is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to left foot soreness.

Rubio recently missed Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a sore lower back and bruised left knee, but after making his return Tuesday in Toronto, the point guard is back on the injury report with a completely different issue. It's unclear how serious the foot soreness is at this time, but the Jazz should have more information regarding Rubio's status following shootaround Friday morning.

