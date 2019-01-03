Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Friday
Rubio is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to left foot soreness.
Rubio recently missed Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a sore lower back and bruised left knee, but after making his return Tuesday in Toronto, the point guard is back on the injury report with a completely different issue. It's unclear how serious the foot soreness is at this time, but the Jazz should have more information regarding Rubio's status following shootaround Friday morning.
