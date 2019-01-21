Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Monday

Rubio (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Monday's game against Portland, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio hasn't taken the court since suffering a right hamstring strain Jan. 7 against Milwaukee, but he's closing in on a return to play. His availability for Monday's contest should be updated as tipoff nears.

