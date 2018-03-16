Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable for Saturday

Rubio is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Kings.

Rubio picked up a bruised left knee during Thursday's win over the Suns, and he'll be reevaluated Saturday before a call on his status is made. In the event Rubio is held out, Donovan Mitchell would take over more primary ball-handling responsibilities, with Dante Exum and 10-day signee David Stockton perhaps in line for increased roles.