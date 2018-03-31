Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Sunday vs. Minnesota

Rubio (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Timberwolves.

Rubio was a late scratch for Friday's tilt against the Grizzlies due to a sore left hamstring, which is bringing his status into question for Sunday's game. Look for more information on his status after morning shootaround. If he's unable to go once again, look for Royce O'Neal to pick up another start in Rubio's stead, while Donovan Mitchell shifts over to point guard and absorbs most of the team's ballhanding duties.