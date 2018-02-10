Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers

Rubio (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of Salt City Hoops reports.

Rubio exited Friday's win over the Hornets in the third quarter due to hip soreness, but not before posting six points, seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes. If he is ruled out Sunday, look for rookie Donovan Mitchell to run some point guard with Alec Burks and Raul Neto also likely to see an uptick in minutes.