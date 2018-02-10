Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Sunday vs. Trail Blazers
Rubio (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of Salt City Hoops reports.
Rubio exited Friday's win over the Hornets in the third quarter due to hip soreness, but not before posting six points, seven assists, two rebounds and one steal across 21 minutes. If he is ruled out Sunday, look for rookie Donovan Mitchell to run some point guard with Alec Burks and Raul Neto also likely to see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Early exit in Friday's victory•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable to return Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Leads team with 29 points•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Scores 34 points in 35 minutes•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Stuffs stat sheet again Friday•
-
Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Double-doubles in blowout win•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...