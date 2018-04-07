Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Sunday

Rubio (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Rubio experienced hamstring soreness during Thursday's contest, forcing him to exit the game. He's apparently still dealing with some pain. More information on his status should arrive following the team's Sunday morning shootaround.

