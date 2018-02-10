Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable to return Friday

Rubio is considered questionable to return to Friday's game against the Hornets due to hip soreness, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

While Rubio is sidelined, look for Donovan Mitchell to run some point guard, while Alec Burks and Raul Neto should see a slightly increased workload. The severity of the injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the time provides more information.