Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable Wednesday vs. Suns
Rubio (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports
Rubio missed the past two games due to hip soreness, leaving Donovan Mitchell to shift over to starting point guard and Royce O'Neale to take over at shooting guard. Look for a decision on Rubio's status to come either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tip-off. Wednesday is the final game before the Jazz enter the All-Star break, which will leave Rubio some extra time to rest up.
