Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable with Achilles soreness

Rubio is questionable for Friday's game against the Nets with Achilles soreness, Eric Woodyard of Deseret News reports.

Rubio played 31 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Knicks and is yet to miss a game due to injury this season, so it's unclear exactly where the Achilles soreness stems from. Look for the point guard to test out the injury in shootaround Friday morning before an update on his status is provided for the team's outing in Brooklyn.