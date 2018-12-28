Jazz's Ricky Rubio: Questionable with sore back, knee

Rubio is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Knicks due to a sore lower back and a bruised left knee.

Rubio has emerged from Thursday's contest against the 76ers banged up. He struggled with his shot as well, going just 1-for-10 for five points, five rebounds and four assists. If he ends up being ruled out, it would mark his first absence of the year, and Dante Exum would likely see the bulk of the minutes at point guard.